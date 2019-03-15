Arran romp to victory in Galston game

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Galston AFC 0

Arran AFC 3

League Cup Group A

Running the risk of being stranded on the mainland owing to weather-related ferry disruption, the Arran side pressed on and made the journey to Greenwood Academy, Irvine to take on Galston AFC in what was to be terrible weather.

Despite the miserable conditions, Arran secured another win, with Ryan Armstrong, Johnny Sloss and James Todd all adding to the scoreboard and leading the team to victory with a final tally of 3-0 at the full-time whistle.

Hard working player Joel Small was nominated as man of the match for his efforts on the pitch. As suspected the players were unable to return home after the game as ferries were cancelled for the remainder of the day, but spirits were running high as the latest result meant that Arran have maintained their top position in the league cup group and with only one game left to play, will now go into the semi finals once all of the teams have played their games.

Marc Head speaking on behalf of Arran AFC said: ‘ I attended a recent league meeting and pressed the case for games on Arran but we can’t force the issue. Hopefully we can negotiate a better arrangement next season. We have pushed for home games at Saltcoats to kick off at 12.45pm which will let us get back on the 3.15pm ferry if there happens to be one.

‘Can I take this opportunity to thank again all the sponsors, contributors and supporters. If we’ve missed thanking you personally it was an oversight, not that we’ve taken you for granted, from the main sponsors to those putting in a £1 at the matches, it has all helped keep the team going. Thank you.’

Arran AFC make a return to league games tomorrow (Sunday) with a game against league leaders Kilbirnie United at Ardeers Junior Stadium, Stevenston, with a kick off at 12.45pm. All support is welcome and appreciated.

Photographs: Tam Borland