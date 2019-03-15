Arran cycle challenge will include third route

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Rangers Charity Foundation will be hosting their third annual Arran Cycle Challenge in June which will raise money for charitable organisations and will also include a third route option to cater for cyclists of all abilities.

Taking place on Saturday June 8, organisers have added the third route for beginners and families. Cyclists will now be able to take part in either a 34-, 55- or 72-mile cycle.

Affording all cyclist stunning views of Arran, the newly introduced 34-mile route will take place on the south island loop at a leisurely pace. For the intermediate rider the 55-mile route will take in a full loop of the island and should take between four and six hours to complete. Experienced riders who undertake the 72-mile challenge will complete a figure of eight route across Arran, starting and ending in Brodick.

Organisers will provide support vehicles, snack and water stops, lunch and return ferry tickets within the registration fee and participants will also have the option to stay the night before and/or after the cycle.

A spokesman from the Rangers Charity Foundation said: ‘Funds raised will help the foundation make a real difference on behalf of the Rangers Family – whether we’re supporting our charity partners or our own community programmes, every penny raised will go a long way.’

Registration for the event can be completed online at the Rangers Football Club’s website at https://rangers.co.uk/