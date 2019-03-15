Arran Banner leader – week 11

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Making a welcome return, like a long lost friend, we eagerly await the imminent reopening of the Brodick Castle after its two year closure.

And it is not just a return to form, it is now bigger and better – and its safety and economic viability secured for many years to come.

As a valued member of the Arran family, it alone brings in visitor numbers estimated to be around 45,000 per year. A figure that is destined to soar ever higher with the modernising efforts and added attractions on offer.

As a tangible record of the history of its occupants and that of the people of Arran, Brodick Castle tells an important story, not only of our heritage, history and culture, but also in a wider context, that of Scotland itself.

Congratulations to everyone that has been involved in preserving and enhancing this much valued Arran asset. And thanks, too, to the staff and volunteers of the Arran Ranger Service whose work in the vast grounds and within the community sometimes goes unnoticed, but is hugely appreciated by many.