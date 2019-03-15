Arran Banner Golf – week 11

Corrie Golf Club

Monday March 11, Winter Cup. 1 L Hartley 68-11=57, 2 A Napier 64-3=61. Magic twos, L Hartley x2, A Napier, Q Oliver and A Smith. Great score from Len in blustery conditions.

Fixtures: Saturday March 16, 18 Hole Sweep, ballots at 9am and 1.30pm.

Monday March 18, Winter Cup, ballot at noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday March 12, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Campbell Laing 38, 2 Phil Betley 30, 3 Reuben Betley 24, BIH.

Fixtures: Tuesday March 19, Lochranza Hotel Cup, final day, tee off at noon.

Thursday March 21, AGM, 7.30pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Fixture: Sunday March 17, Brandon Qualifier. Postponed from Sunday March 10, combined with scheduled Winter Cup, 9am and noon.