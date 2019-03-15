Arran Banner Golf – week 11
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday March 11, Winter Cup. 1 L Hartley 68-11=57, 2 A Napier 64-3=61. Magic twos, L Hartley x2, A Napier, Q Oliver and A Smith. Great score from Len in blustery conditions.
Fixtures: Saturday March 16, 18 Hole Sweep, ballots at 9am and 1.30pm.
Monday March 18, Winter Cup, ballot at noon.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday March 12, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Campbell Laing 38, 2 Phil Betley 30, 3 Reuben Betley 24, BIH.
Fixtures: Tuesday March 19, Lochranza Hotel Cup, final day, tee off at noon.
Thursday March 21, AGM, 7.30pm.
Brodick Golf Club
Fixture: Sunday March 17, Brandon Qualifier. Postponed from Sunday March 10, combined with scheduled Winter Cup, 9am and noon.