Urgent need for foster carers in North Ayrshire

Children’s charity Kibble is calling for people on Arran to consider a rewarding role as a foster carer.

Kibble provides a range of support services for children and young people with a history of trauma and/or neglect. Their fostering service is seeking foster carers to provide safe, loving homes for children aged five plus – with 20 per cent of its current carers based in the North Ayrshire region.

Local people interested in fostering are being asked to put themselves forward regardless of age, gender, sexuality or race. The charity is particularly keen to hear from potential foster carers who could look after a young person as a dedicated, full-time, paid role.

All Kibble foster carers are given extensive training, which includes an HNC in Childcare, SVQ in Social Care, Safe Crisis Management, and Child Protection training. In addition, they will be given round-the-clock support.

Neil McMillan, head of community services at Kibble, said: ‘Fostering is an extremely rewarding role and while it can be challenging at times, the difference you can make to a young life is incredible.

‘As a foster carer, not only are you able to provide a stable, loving home for the children – you can also give them a childhood, happy memories and the warmth of knowing someone is there for them no matter what. If you think you have what it takes, we’d like to chat to you.’

Visit www.kibble.org/fostering for more information.