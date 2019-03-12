Travel and transport boost under council consideration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Active travel and transport could be given a major boost on Arran over the following two years if a range of proposals being discussed by North Ayrshire Council get the go-ahead.

Following a cabinet meeting in June last year an agreement was reached to consider a number of funding applications for projects in the period 2019 and 2020.

In the 2018 and 2019 period a sum of more than £3 million was secured and it is anticipated that a similar amount could be raised for the current period.

Funders could include Strathclyde Partnership for Transport’s Capital Programme, Smarter Choices Smarter Places and Sustrans Scotland’s Community Links.

Covering a wide variety of strategies and key projects for various areas, the ones that would have relevance for Arran include an improved Brodick to Lochranza ferry link upgrade on the A841 for buses, paid for by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT); the construction of two new paths for non-motorised traffic between Brodick and Lochranza and Lamlash, funded by Scottish Natural Heritage, SPT, Sustrans and North Ayrshire Council; and a 2m wide multi use, off-road path from Brodick to Corrie as part of the National Walking and Cycling Network, paid for by Sustrans and SPT.

The Brodick to Lochranza ferry link upgrade would seek to relieve pinch points and sharp bends in the route which makes it difficult for busses to pass and which will include the widening and re-construction of certain parts of the carriageway.

The National Walking and Cycling Network project from Brodick to Corrie, in addition to the 2m wide off-road path available to users of all abilities, could see the installation of signage, cycle parking and seating.

The outcome of these funding applications and proposals will be announced later this year and a further report will be submitted to the North Ayrshire Council cabinet to approve and accept any grant offers.