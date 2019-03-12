Police warn Arran dog owners to be mindful of livestock

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This spring, police on Arran are working with partners across Scotland in reminding dog owners of their responsibilities when exercising their pets in the countryside.

‘Your Dog – Your Responsibility’ is a five month campaign being run by the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) to ensure dog owners understand the distressing nature as well as emotional and financial impacts such incidents can have.

Arran seargent Dougie Robertson said: ‘Although incidents of livestock worrying are mercifully rare on Arran, with lambing season underway it should not be underestimated the impact an out-of-control dog can have in a field. Even the stress of being merely chased can lead to the loss of the livestock affected.

‘The vast majority of dog owners that either reside on or visit the island are responsible, however it is important to remember that regardless of whether a dog has been let off a lead and not obeying commands the owner is always responsible.

‘Arran has some of the finest scenery in Scotland, and islanders are rightly proud of their home. Although a leisure destination for many, the island is a workplace for others and I would ask that dog owners are mindful of livestock, respect the access code, and remain vigilant.’

Further information regarding the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and dog ownership can be found at www.outdooraccess-scotland.scot/practical-guide-all/dog-walking

Pregnant sheep are particularly vulnerable during lambing season.