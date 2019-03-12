Coastal cleanup at Corriecravie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Volunteers from the Arran Access Trust spent a morning tackling the huge amount of beach litter that has accumulated on the shore near Corriecravie.

Joined by staff from the Lochranza Field Centre and the Geopark footpath team the group decided on the location, which is an alternative route for the Coastal Way Walk, owing to it’s remote location which means that it does not get the attention from bigger villages and their beach cleaning groups

Scouring the littered terrain the group gathered a large amount of detritus, which included a large proportion of plastic, and filled ten bulk bags with the marine litter.

Local farmers Charlie McAlaster and Pete Brown helped with the operation by transporting the bags to the roadside for removal by the council.

The Arran Access Trust have more beach cleans planned and they would be keen to hear from anyone who is willing to lend a hand. Malcolm Whitmore can be contacted on 700367 and can provide further information on future events.

Photos: Douglas Cook

Volunteers collect coastal litter from the shores and further inland at Corriecravie. No_B10beach01

The boggy terrain is littered with flotsam and jetsam which is carried ashore. No_B10beach02

A portion of the rubbish that was collected by volunteers at Corriecravie. No_B10beach03