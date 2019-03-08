Project will take bike skills to new level

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Provost Ian Clarkson joined pupils and teachers in a celebration at Arran High to commemorate the official opening of a new course in cycle maintenance which will now be offered at the school.

Funded by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Ayrshire and the Prince’s Trust, the project, known as Radhausarran, will see pupils learning the skills to repair and maintain bicycles to a Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) standard.

Joining head teacher Barry Smith and the teacher in charge of the Radhausarran project – and head of school’s mountain bike club – Robert McNeice, were Walter Smith and Morgan Middlemiss from the Prince’s Trust and Claire Baird of DYW.

The delegates joined the pupils to learn more about the project and were given a tour of the cycle shed facilities which are already well equipped and established by the bike club.

Learning of the success and popularity of the club, the provost expressed his support for the initiative and announced that plans were currently under way to establish a cycle route from Brodick to Lamlash and Corrie to Lochranza which would not only benefit the group but also the wider community of cyclists on Arran.

The idea, which he agreed would be of huge benefit to Arran and the health of its residents and visitors, was first suggested to him by Arran pupil Eilidh Hamill, who, coincidentally, is a finalist in this year’s Provost’s Civic Pride Awards for her work in promoting and supporting sporting activities in her community.

Mr Smith said: ‘We are delighted to take the interest in cycling which exists in the school and community and combine this with an excellent opportunity to develop cycle maintenance, leadership and personal development skills and qualifications through the Radhausarran project.

‘In time, we hope to provide a service to the community for repairing and maintaining all sorts of bikes as well as encouraging healthy lifestyles for all in our community, from the very youngest children to our older residents.

‘Raudhausarran bicycle maintenance, repair and training project complements our existing innovative approaches, including our school of sport and wider achievement programme.

‘We feel the project will provide yet another opportunity for our young people to develop skills and qualifications relevant to the context in which they live, as well as being transferable to other contexts.’

Provost Ian Clarkson addresses the pupils of Radhausarran and announces the introduction of a new cycle path on Arran. 01_B09SQA02

Utilising a bolt cutter Provost Ian Clarkson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Radhausarran project. 01_B09SQA03

The Radhausarran project logo. 01_B09SQA04