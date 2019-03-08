Hip Flask take a hit from rampant Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Hip Flask AFC 0

Arran AFC 8

League Cup group A



Still on a high from a huge team celebration the night before, a slightly bedraggled Arran team travelled to Kilwinning Sports Club where they managed to score a stunning victory against The Hip Flask AFC with a convincing score of 8-0.

The team had spend the previous evening celebrating the marriage of their manager William Sillars and his partner Jenna Campbell. And adding to the celebrations the Arran team pulled off an impressive victory with Archie McNicol and Nick Emsley both scoring a brace.

Christopher ‘Babbies’ MacNeil opened the scoring for the Arran team and Joel Small, Johnny Sloss and Ryan Armstrong ensured a steady stream of goals continued for the visitors until the full-time whistle blew, with the The Hip Flask being unable to add their own contribution to the scoreboard.

John Drummond was nominated as the man of the match for his competent work on the field during the game. Arran are still top of group A in the League Cup with four wins out of four, scoring an impressive 27 goals and conceding just four.

The next fixture for Arran will be tomorrow (Sunday) when they face Galston AFC at Greenwood Academy, Irvine, with a kick off time of 2pm. All supporters would be warmly welcomed and greatly appreciated.