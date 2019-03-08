Eco Savvy lifts the lid on Arran waste

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Environmental charity Eco Savvy is hoping to sort through the misconceptions of refuse recycling with an invitation to islanders to join a tour of the waste recycling centre and transfer station in Brodick.

Calling the experience A Day at the Dump, visitors will gain an unusual perspective on what happens to the waste on Arran and it aims to clear up any confusion about what it does, and does not, accept and what can be recycled.

Taking place on Wednesday March 20 at 2pm, the surprisingly interesting event will start with a tour of the facilities, closely followed by a question and answer session straight from an experienced waste operative.

Visitors are then invited to more salubrious surroundings at Little Rock in Brodick where they can enjoy cake, coffee and a chat.

While visiting a waste transfer station might not sound like a great day out, visitors may actually be pleasantly surprised at the well organised facility and the many green initiatives that it is involved in.

For instance, around 50 per cent of items disposed of in your black refuse bins gets passed on to an aligned company which recycles it.

Recycling is also completed right at source where operatives are constantly on the lookout for any bicycles that have been sent to the station. The bicycles and components are collected and stored before passing them on to the Arran High School bike club, which uses components to repair bicycles and build new ones, some using parts from as many as five incomplete bicycles.

Anyone with an interest, or who has unanswered questions about what can be recycled, is welcome to attend the event and you do not have to be Eco Savvy volunteer to join in.

Further information about A Day at the Dump can be obtained from shop manager and volunteer coordinator Val Waite at val.ecosavvy@gmail.com.