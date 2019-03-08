Arran Brewery puts sale offer to shareholders

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Brewery has been approached about the possible sale of the business and, despite not being up for sale, the offer to purchase will be considered by the company shareholders.

Managing director Gerald Michaluk said that he has no intention of selling at the moment ‘as he is having too much fun’, but that he is duty bound to put any formal legal offer to the shareholders who will ultimately decide if the offer is attractive or not.

Mr Michaluk said: ‘It is nice to see others value the brewery enough to make an initial enquiry about its purchase. The brewery is not on the market but this is the second approach in as many months. I think there is an anticipation I want to retire. I have no such intention at the moment as I am having too much fun.

‘Over the years we have been approached a few times and I even noticed a video on YouTube promoting our Loch Earn site as a whisky distillery.

‘I was really impressed by the video, if a little surprised, as the company behind the video has absolutely no connection with the site or our brewery other than they asked if the site was for sale and were told that any formal legal offer would be considered by our shareholders. No offer was ever forthcoming but a very impressive promotion video has clearly been made.

‘While it is immensely flattering to think there are parties interested in purchasing the Arran brands, as it stands the brewery is not for sale, but never say never.’

The Arran Brewery recently purchased the plant and equipment of the former Dunscar Bridge Brewery in Bolton and has this 3,500 litre-a-day production brewery installed at Loch Earn, where production of both beer and cider is scheduled for later this year. Arran Brewery also bought the Devils Dyke Brewery equipment and brands from Cambridge and installed this equipment in its Dreghorn site in North Ayrshire.

The brewery on Arran was established in 2000 and produces a wide range of beers, from Arran Blonde, its flagship brand, to Arran Dark, which won the title of the World’s Best Dark Brown ale in 2012.