Arran beer faces ban for being ‘too strong’

Arran Milestone Special Reserve is facing a ban under new rules by the Portman Group.

Arran Brewery’s boss Gerald Michaluk is livid at the threat to the brewery’s most prestigious – and expensive – beer matured in Arran whisky casks, because it is too strong.

The Portman Group has published the sixth version of its code of practice on the naming, packaging and promotion of alcoholic drinks, aimed at giving new guidance on ‘immoderate consumption’. However, it is feared this could be very damaging for independent craft brewers such as the Arran Brewery.

Mr Michaleuk said: ‘This is ridicules and anti competitive. Our Sleeping Warrior 8.3% ABV barley wine sold in a 330ml bottle is OK, while our 6% ABV Arran Milestone Special Reserve, meant for sharing, and sold in a 750ml bottle is to be banned as it contains more than four units of alcohol.

‘This is crazy – wine and spirits all contain more alcohol and are not being banned, why single out a bottle of very expensive £12-a-bottle beer? If we are looking to consume less alcohol as a society, a switch to beer works.

‘Instead of a bottle of wine at 10 units, or more, a bottle of our Milestone Special Reserve is only 4.36 units. However, as it falls just over the four units mark it will not be able to be sold, while a bottle of wine in the same configuration will be. This is just not sensible. Why do these people not get out more into the real world. Independently produced craft beer is not the problem.’