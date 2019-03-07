Arran Banner – from our archives

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday 24th December 1994

Hosting a well attended bring and buy sale in Brodick Hall on Sunday, pupils from Brodick Primary raised £375.47 for the Blue Peter Wateraid appeal. Proud of their achievement they are pictured here showing the cheque which has now been sent off and which will be used to dig wells in African countries.