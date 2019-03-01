Provost meets finalist Eilidh

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Provost Ian Clarkson presented Eilidh Hamill with her finalist certificate for the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards during a visit to Arran this week.

While attending another event the provost met with the Arran High School pupil and wished her the best of luck with her nomination for the North Ayrshire Sports Award for her contribution to sport through sporting achievements and by encouraging and supporting others.

There is still time to vote for Eilidh, which can be done online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/civicpride19vote and voting closes at noon on Thursday March 7. The winners will be announced at the prestigious annual awards ceremony at the Portal, Irvine, on Friday March 15.