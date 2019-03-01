Leading Scots architect talks to Saltire Society

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Leading Scottish architect David Page will be on Arran next week to talk about his practice, Page and Park ,which he set up in the 1980s with partner Brian Park.

The talk, to the Arran branch of the Saltire Society, promises to cover many of the partnership’s major influential projects over the last 30 years, including the Inverness Maggie’s Centre, Glasgow’s Italian Centre, The Museum of Rural Life, East Kilbride and many more.

Page and Park revived the (then) dormant practise of working on major schemes in collaboration with artists such as Alexander (Sandy) Stoddart, Shona Kinloch, Jack Sloan, Peter Howson and many more. Making the ‘art’ component integral with the building and not a bolt-on at the end of a scheme. One excellent example of this is in the Ingram Street façade of the Italian Centre. This architect/artist collaborative working was a pathfinder initiative picked up by many other practices across Scotland.

Interior spaces, exterior spaces, townscaping have all been undertaken by Page and Park and David Page will be giving insights into many projects, beyond the obvious. A drive around Glasgow is an encounter with many Page and Park creations. The Museum of Religion, Glasgow Cathedral Square and the renovation of St Andrews RC Cathedral are only three of such.

Page and Park were also appointed to oversee the restoration of Glasgow School of Art in 2014 and David will be happy to try to answer any comments about the situation with GSA at present.

This illustrated talk, by one of Scotland’s leading architects, promises to be fascinating and informative and will give background context to many well known Scottish buildings of the last 30 years.

The talk takes place at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick on Wednesday March 6 at 7pm. Entry free but donations are always welcome. Wine and fresh juice refreshments available. Come early to ensure a good seat.