Drama talent

This year’s drama festival once again showed what a depth of talent there is on the island.

The fact that both the junior and adult winning plays were written by local talent is further testament to that.

Great, too, that for the second time in as many years the number of junior plays outnumbered the adult ones, showing that youngsters on the island still hold a passion for performing live.

Some of the youngsters performing this year are already young adults, such as The Young Ones in their own production, and their involvement in amateur dramatics will surely stand them in good stead as they head out into the big bad world.

An enormous amount of work goes into not just the staging of the drama festival but into every single play performed on the stage both by the actors and everyone behind the scenes.

And it is good to see that the people of Arran turn out in their droves to watch as the drama of the three nights unfold and see if, at the end of it all, their winners match that of the adjudicator – the man, this year Ronnie Mackie, with the hardest job of the festival.

Roll on next year.