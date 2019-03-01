Couple chose Arran to escape to the country

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran was in the TV spotlight again this week when an episode of the BBC1 daytime property show Escape to the Country was devoted to the island.

Presented by Jules Hudson, the episode featured a house hunting couple who were in search of an idyllic Arran getaway and a less hurried way of life.

And The Arran Banner even featured in the show when the presenter handed the couple the paper to aid their search for local builders.

With a budget of £375,000, the couple, a romance writer and a retired truck driver, were shown two houses that matched their criteria, and one wildcard option – a house that did not match their requirements exactly but one which the presenter thought they might be tempted by.

In addition to viewing houses in Whiting Bay, Corrie and Kildonan, viewers were also given a glimpse of some of what Arran offers visitors. This included a trip to Lochranza Distillery, where the visiting couple from Yorkshire sampled Arran whisky, and a short boat ride in Lamlash Bay with marine conservationist Don Macneish telling viewers about the work of the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) and the Lamlash No Take Zone.

Enamoured with two of the houses that they visited, the couple made an offer on the Corrie property. However it was not accepted, leaving them to continue their search on their own accord.

Such was the interest in the show, a social media post on the Arran Banner Facebook page, reminding people that the programme was due to be aired, received a huge response, with 16,500 people reading the update and 163 sharing it with others.

For those who missed the broadcast on Monday it is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.