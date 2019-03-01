Big council tax rise for households

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Council tax bills are to rise by 4.79 per cent on Arran after North Ayrshire Council set their 2019 budget this week, the highest increase allowed.

Householders in band A properties could face an increase of around £39 a year while band D owners will pay around £58 more from April. This increase keeps North Ayrshire broadly in line with the average council tax level in Scotland.

It follows a three per cent rise in North Ayrshire last year, after a nine-year council tax freeze came to an end. Attempts by the SNP and the Conservatives to limit the rise to 3.7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively were both voted down.

And despite facing, what they describe as,’a deeply challenging financial settlement’ the council’s Labour administration say there will be no compulsory job cuts and that they will even create a few new jobs.

Since 2010/11, North Ayrshire Council has cut £92m from its Revenue Budget as funding has failed to keep pace with the rising costs and demand for council services.

The budget for 2019/20 – which was approved by elected members on Wednesday –required £8.5m of further reductions in order to deliver a balanced budget.

These reductions are likely to see less maintenance of school buildings and other council owned properties and they are likely to hit street cleaning and ground maintenance on Arran. There are also plans to increase fees for the Garden Tidy scheme by 25 per cent.

However, on a positive not the council say the 2019/20 budget will result in a net increase of about 24 new jobs.

While there will be a reduction in a number of posts, this will be more than offset by the creation of around 74 whole time equivalent (WTE) posts as a result of the expansion of early learning and childcare and a further 21 WTE posts from planned investment in health and social care. Any reduction in posts will be managed though vacancies, redeployment, voluntary early retirement and voluntary redundancy.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘There’s no doubt that with every passing year, it gets more difficult to balance the budget while protecting jobs and our frontline services.

‘In the face of austerity, it’s remarkable that we will actually be creating jobs this year, with new posts opening up in social care and in early years.

‘But that doesn’t take away from the fact that if local government continues to be underfunded, year after year, services will inevitably suffer.’

The £343m revenue budget – which pays for the day-today running of council services – is funded largely through the settlement from the Scottish Government.

For 2019/20, this core funding has decreased by £3.8m (1.4 per cent of the overall budget) with £9.4m ring-fenced to fund new commitments such as the expansion of early learning and child care, and health and social care.

Some £3.48m of cuts had previously been approved for 2019/20 and further reductions in service were required to plug the funding gap. Approval was also given for the use of some council reserves, while keeping to the fiscal rule of maintaining unearmarked reserves at the approved minimum of 2 per cent.

Despite the financial pressures facing the council, elected members made a continuing commitment to support its lowest earners, those living in poverty and North Ayrshire’s children.

Among the range of measures passed include increased investment in the services that support our most vulnerable residents with additional funding of approximately £1.39million for the Health & Social Care Partnership.

The capital budget will deliver a £255million programme of works by 2027/28, supporting investment in buildings, infrastructure and regeneration projects.