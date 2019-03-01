Arran could have second ferry for Easter holidays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran could have a second ferry on the Ardrossan to Brodick route before the Easter holidays, it emerged this week.

While the summer timetable starts on March 29, the second boat is not due to begin service until May 2 – nearly two weeks after Easter.

However, Caledonian MacBrayne told the Banner this week that they hoped to have the MV Isle of Arran ready to go into service on the Arran route for the holiday weekend.

The move follows a request made by the Arran Ferry Committee for extra capacity on the route for Easter, the one of the busiest weekends for visitors of the year. It has emerged that many of the sailings over the Easter weekend are already full, with the 7.20pm ferry from Brodick on Easter Monday said to be the only sailing still with availabilty that day.

Chairman Bill Calderwood told Arran Community Council on Tuesday that both Transport Scotland and CalMac had been asked that the planning was put in place if a vessel became available nearer the time, even if they could not confirm an additional boat at the moment.

A CalMac spokesman said: ‘We appreciate that Easter is an important weekend for the island and are keen to support the community as much as we can. This is however dependent on our dry docking schedule. If fleet dry docking goes according to plan and the MV Isle of Arran is available our intention would be to review putting her into service on the Ardrossan Brodick route for the holiday weekend.’

Meanwhile, a trial is to be launched of a procedure to allow car passengers leaving their cars at Ardrossan and returning later to collect them, to return to Arran on the same ferry.

At the moment the 30-minute check-in restricts this. However, if prior notice is given in Brodick this will be communicated to port staff at Ardrossan who will allow the cars to join allocated lanes late in these circumstances.

As previously reported in the Banner a 2.4 per cent increase will apply to all fares when the summer timetable starts. A foot passenger return journey will cost £8, 20p more, with the price of the car or small motorhome rising to £31.90, up 80p.

The MV Isle of Arran could be back for Easter. 01_B36ferry01