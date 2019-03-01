Arran Banner golf – week 09

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday February 24, Sweep. A beautiful morning for golf saw 11 take part in what has become a traditional Whiting Bay format for a winter Sunday morning, a Yellow Texas Medalfordsome. It’s very flexible; nobody knows what’s going on so the only thing to do is play the best you can, putt everything out and someone will tell you how to mark the scores at the end. Anyway, we all had a great time and scoring was generally good, but Stan Rainey had the best time of all with a winning score of 41 Medalfordsome points.

1. Stan Rainey 11, 41pts, 2. David Blair 15, 40pts, 3. John Pennycott 15, 38pts. Magic twos, Stan Rainey at fourth, Gus Macleod at 11th. There was no CSS applicable.

Fixture: Sunday March 3, AGA Winter League v Brodick at Lamlash.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday February 20, Wednesday Cup. A total of six played in a 12-hole stableford with a tied outcome between D Rudge and D Robertson on 24pts, they could not be separated on countback.

Sunday February 24, Winter Cup Stableford, NC. 1. Fred Galbraith 19, 40pts, 2. Douglas Robertson 19, 38pts ACB, 3. Brian Smith 13, 38pts.

Fixture: Sunday March 3, Sweep, 9am and noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday February 26, Winter Cup. 1. R I McMillan 71-15=56, 2. L Hartley 71-12=59. Great score from ‘Young Bung’ whose handicap will be greatly altered. Magic twos, A Napier and A Smith, who also shared best scratch of 66.

Fixtures: Saturday March 2, 18-hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 1.30pm. Monday March 4, Winter Cup, ballot at noon.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday February 21, Yellow Medal. 1. John O’Sullivan 89-24=65.

Sunday February 24, Winter Stableford. 1. Ian Bremner 35pts, 2. Iain Murchie 34pts. Scratch, Iain Murchie 29pts. Magic twos, Iain Murchie @5th and 7th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 3, AGA Winter League final, 10am at Lamlash. Shotgun start. Whiting Bay v Brodick, 1,2,3,4, Lamlash V Machrie, 8,9,10,11, Shiskine v Corrie, 14,15,16,17. Thursday March 7, Yellow Medal, 11am.

Lochranza Castle Golf Club

Fixture: Saturday March 23, Winter Series final match v Shiskine Golf Club. A good turnout is requested as we shall also be playing for the Alistair MacVicar Memorial Trophy in memory of one of the great supporters of the club during the 70s and 80s and who is still sadly missed. Ballot at 1.30pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 26, Winter Cup, 1. Phil Betley 62pts, 2. Alistair MacDonald 63pts, 3. Kema Genda 65pts.

Fixtures: Saturday March 2, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon, Tuesday March 5, Winter Cup, tee off noon.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Saturday February 16, Machrie Drumadoon. At last, after two cancellations, because of rain and storm damage on the ninth Green, the Machrie Drumadoon was played in fair weather. A total of 12 Ladies played. 1. Kema Genda 13, 69, 2. Liz Kerr 16, 72. Scratch, Ann May 80.

Very many thanks to David Jeffries for all his hard work on the course, and to Machrie Bay Golf Club for the courtesy of the course, and thank you to the Machrie ladies for the very welcome soup.