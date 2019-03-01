All the trophy winners

The following trophies were awarded at the end of the three day drama festival:

  • Jean Bannatyne Trophy for best supporting youth performance – Daisy McNamara
  • Douglas Sillars Trophy for best youth performance – Shannon Galbraith
  • Mattie Gillies Trophy for best supporting performance – Andy McNamara
  • Monie Kelso Trophy for best performance – Alan Nicol
  • Whiting Bay Club of Drama & Music Golden Anniversary Trophy for best moment of theatre – The Young Ones
  • Mary Stewart Orr Trophy for best youth team – The Young Ones (Between a Writer’s Block and a Hard Place)
  • Jane McBride Brown Bowl for best WRI team = Shiskine SWI (Marigold Mews)
  • Millhill Players Trophy for best contrast play to winning production  –  Lamlash Juniors (Girl on a Swing)
  • The Archie Kerr Wooley Trophy for most points gained in the festival –
  • Whiting Bay Club of Drama & Music (Numquam Non Paratus)
  • Shannon Galbraith was not there to pick up her award.