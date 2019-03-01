All the trophy winners
The following trophies were awarded at the end of the three day drama festival:
- Jean Bannatyne Trophy for best supporting youth performance – Daisy McNamara
- Douglas Sillars Trophy for best youth performance – Shannon Galbraith
- Mattie Gillies Trophy for best supporting performance – Andy McNamara
- Monie Kelso Trophy for best performance – Alan Nicol
- Whiting Bay Club of Drama & Music Golden Anniversary Trophy for best moment of theatre – The Young Ones
- Mary Stewart Orr Trophy for best youth team – The Young Ones (Between a Writer’s Block and a Hard Place)
- Jane McBride Brown Bowl for best WRI team = Shiskine SWI (Marigold Mews)
- Millhill Players Trophy for best contrast play to winning production – Lamlash Juniors (Girl on a Swing)
- The Archie Kerr Wooley Trophy for most points gained in the festival –
- Whiting Bay Club of Drama & Music (Numquam Non Paratus)
- Shannon Galbraith was not there to pick up her award.