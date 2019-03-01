A feast of comedy delights audiences

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The plays presented over the three nights in order of performance were:

A Dog’s Life

Performed by the Lamlash Junior Drama Club, the play – written by Pam Valentine and set in an animal shelter – offered a charming and humorous perspective of life as seen through a dogs eyes. Focusing on the four main canine characters, a mongrel played by Freya Campbell, a German Shepherd played by Lewis Campbell, a pampered and overweight Poodle played by Zara Wilson, and a puppy played by Alyssa Gray, the story details the previous lives of the dogs and the sometimes tragic tales of their previous owners.

Cleverly written to convey an underlying message while using humour and insight, the cast were joined by Jemma Totty as the warden and Heather McLintlock as a visitor to the pound. Describing the actors as being clear and expressive and with creative and original acting, adjudicator Ronnie Mackie praised all the players for a convincing performance. A Dog’s Life was directed by Mary Young.

Marigold Mews

A farce written by Peter Rolls and set in a dirty back street, the experienced cast of Deborah Robertson, Sheila Gilmore and Alice Anderson expertly portrayed the characters of homeless ladies and their interaction with officialdom in the form of actors Fiona Henderson, Ruth Betley and Joan Stewart.

Driven by the characterful and roguish Bo, played by Deborah, the story had the audience laughing at the well rehearsed interactions between the characters, most noticeably with that of Clovis played by Sheila and Ez played by Alice.

An enjoyable comedy with a good set, adjudicator Ronnie Mackie singled out the actors for their sustained character representation, great enthusiasm and good pace.

Marigold Mews was produced by Jerry Arthur.

Numquam Non Paratus

A comedy written by Arran actor, Andy McNamara, and produced by David Simkin, the visually appealing play featured the acting talents of Alan Nicol, Patrick Scott, Zoe McGovern, Val Waite and Andy himself.

A humorous look at the comedic interactions of Scottish Highland warriors, the sparsely decorated set featured elaborately dressed actors who were stylishly outfitted in highland attire.

Opening with a piper, which set the tone for what was to come, the play continued at a fast pace with a fight scene, before the pace once again slowed and a funny narrative took over.

Descending into near farce, the play then took another abrupt change of pace and in the final minutes surprised the audience with an unexpected but hilarious twist in the tale.

Numquam Non Paratus received praise from adjudicator Ronnie Mackie for its originality, costumes and sense of fun.

Home at Last

A macabre comedy written by Eileen Brandon and produced by Allan Little, this production by Whiting Bay Youth Group thrilled the audience with elaborate costumes, a well-designed set and charming performances by some of the youngest actors in the festival.

Set in a castle in Transylvania the story naturally involved vampires, a bat, a countess, unsuspecting visitors and a cast with a desire for drinking blood.

Well rehearsed and well performed, actors Greta Litton, Tilda Litton, Daisy and Rosy McNamara, Alec Fraser and Jamie Worthington were joined by a delightful group of young actors playing howling vampires. Extolling the virtues of the play, adjudicator Ronnie Mackie made mention of the impressive set, the ‘spot-on’ costumes which he said the actors ‘wore well’ and the good and clear interpretation of the characters.

Rest in Pieces

An upbeat comedy written by James Cooke and produced by David Simpkin, Rest In Pieces tells the story of a brother, played by Andy McNamara, and sister, played by Tilly Armstrong, who visit their mother, played by Bev Scott, in an retirement complex.

The haughty attitude of San, played by Tilly, and the juxtaposition of Andy’s laid back character of Frank, is sharply contrasted with that of their mother, Betty, portrayed by Bev who surprises and pleases at every turn. Unexpected scenarios and raucously funny scenes, the comedic value was increased exponentially with the character Yvonne, played by Val Waite, who injected straight faced humour into the storyline at every opportunity.

Deserving of the praise by adjudicator Ronnie Mackie, who described the Whiting Bay Music and Drama Club’s play as a ‘good, fun production’ and a ‘well presented piece.’

Between a Writer’s Block and a Hard Place

A comedy written by Arran’s own Rory Morrison, who also produced and directed it, Between a Writer’s Block and a Hard Place, is an original and creative play, performed by The Young Ones, that amusingly tells the story of a writer and simultaneously the characters in his novel.

Using a split stage effect allowed the story to be easily played out and provided numerous laughs, many owing to comedic timing and the admirable vocal skills of the two experienced main actors, James Smith and Shannon Galbraith. Innis Thorborn acting as the writer and Iona Summer as his wife, added the further dimension to the play and contributed positively to its success with their roles.

Displaying a large degree of rehearsal to perfect, adjudicator Ronnie Mackie heaped praise on the production describing it as a ‘good piece of original theatre with good believable characters with very good vocal skills’.

Well received by the audience and Ronnie, the play was concluded with a lengthy round of applause.

Girl on an Empty Swing

The only play of the festival which was not a comedy was performed by just three young players from the Lamlash Junior Drama Club.

The play is a spooky affair which centres around an empty swing which can be seen swinging by itself through the French doors of a grand house.

It features Janet, played by Zara Wilson, her brattish daughter Fenelia, excellently portrayed by Jemma Totty, and her Aunt Rose played by Freya Campbell.

Adjudicator Ronnie Mackie commented on the fact that there was a lot of dialogue for the three young actors, which they handled well, building the tension of the play to its dramatic climax. It was produced and directed by Mary Young.

We’ll Go No More A’Reivin

Written by James Scotland, whose plays were at one time a standard on the amateur dramatic circuit, the young actors from Shiskine Junior Drama had to get their tongues round some tricky Scots dialect.

The play is a rousing tale set in a room in the Scots mansion house which is the Tower of Tarrasholm at the end of the 16th century.

The cast is made up of four girls and four boys who are at loggerheads over the wayward ways of the men going ‘a reivin’ – plundering cattle. As a result their wives go on strike leading to a hilarious showdown.

The adjudictator said the young cast had coped well with the adult theme of the play and praised the lavish set and the acting, particularly of the older, more experienced, performers. It was produced and directed by Sheila Gilmore.

Chips with Vinegar

Harry Glass who wrote the play is another well known Scots playwright and this, one play of a trilogy, is set in a Clydeside tenement in 1938, just before the war.

The main characters were well portrayed by Colin MacDonald as dad Neil McCrae, Ryan Wilson, as his son Alex, while his daughter Maisie was played by Stacey Gordon.

There is much talk of the impending war and a bombshell when we learn that the family’s other son has joined the Navy and is serving on board HMS Hood, which sank in 1941 with the loss of 1,418 crew.

Alex has another bombshell when he reveals his girlfriend is in the family way but, after discussing it with his father, asks ‘will you tell her’ referring to his mum, before heading to the pub.

Back up to the main focus of the play was Nickey Summer in the role of visiting aunt Liz Paterson, the sister of Neil’s wife Maggie, played by Kelly Henbery.

The play ends with Neil about to tell his wife the pregnancy news, but the audience does not see this delivered as the stage falls into darkness in a dramatic ending. It was produced and directed by Maureen Smith.

All photos by Colin Smeeton and Hugh Boag