Arran Banner – from our archives

Starting school
Saturday 24th August 1991
Arran’s primary school population is a healthy 364 this session with no fewer than 29 primary one pupils. Making up a healthy percentage of that figure is Brodick Primary which had ten new pupils this year. Joining teacher Pat Crawley are Scott Smith, Rebecca Bell, Peter Williamson, Robbie MacDonald, Gavin McCrae, Mary Keir, Laura Tait, Stuart Rowan, Russell Adams and Leanne Mason.