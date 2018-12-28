When Arran took a Boxing Day battering

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Twenty years ago this week Arran was badly hit by a Boxing Day hurricane which caused widespread devastation across the island.

Winds of 105 miles an hour (170km) hit the island, and much of the west of Scotland, in one of the worst storms seen in many years. Anything which was not securely battened down took off and roofers had a busy time in the following days repairing scores of houses where slates and flashings had been lost.

By around 8pm on Boxing Day the lights were out all over Arran after power cables were brought down and some of the island was without power for several days and trees blocked roads around the island.

Brodick Castle and Country Park was particularly badly hit by the storm, losing 296 trees in the garden and more than 1,000 in the country park. Many rare shrubs and plants were destroyed in the garden and the castle suffered some structural damage. Clearance work by contractors, gardening staff and many volunteers continued for many months.

Here is a reminder of just some of the devastation that the hurricane brought.

The Ford Fiesta which saved the Auchrannie Hotel. Had it not made the sacrifice the tree would have gone through the hotel roof. 01_B52storm01

A caravan at Cairnhouse Riding Centre lies mangled having been blown away during the night. 01_B52storm02

The Kinloch Hotel suffered extensive damage with a glass porch being completely demolished and several outbuildings losing their roofs. 01_B52storm03

The castle gardens and country park were devastated by the storm. 01_B52storm04

Administrator Veronica Woodman surveys the scene on devastation in the castle grounds. 01_B52storm05

Merkland alongside the castle wall with the wind still howling. 01_B52storm06

The remains of a sawn off tree resting on the smashed fence. 01_B52storm07

A cupola from the Lochranza distillery lies mangled in a field some 100 yards from the building. 01_B52storm08

The Lamlash Christmas tree was one of the casualties. 01_B52storm09