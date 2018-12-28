Tourism in safe hands with the A-Team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As 2018 draws to a close, Jane Mack at The Arran Team discusses the successes of the past year and how growing interest in Arran has benefited tourism businesses and boosted opportunities for residents.

‘The arrival of winter is often a time for reflection, and this year we can look back on a sensational summer that has provided unprecedented opportunities for tourism businesses to flourish. This is particularly true for home-grown businesses on our beautiful island. The appeal of sunny weather coupled with unrivalled scenery, plus our unique independent retail scene and experiences, has prompted visitors to choose Arran as this year’s holiday destination.

‘Events such as the Arran Mountain Festival in May, which The Arran Team is proud to support along with the Brodick Highland Games in August, have been big draws to the island again this year, and over the past three years the season has notably extended with more visitors enjoying long weekends throughout the autumn months and in to December.

‘While for many residents the winter provides a welcome break to enjoy with family, it is encouraging to see the new and sustained income opportunities that these visitors provide, as a predominantly couples-based market brings with it demand for facilities such as quality dining options, as well as events such as the Shop Arran weekend in November promoting the best local offerings and prompting return bookings.

‘Alongside our partners VisitArran, our network of property owners, and in the region of 40 local housekeepers and tradesmen, it has been our absolute pleasure to play a role in helping to ensure those visitors have the best experience possible while staying with us, and to contribute to the wider benefits it brings to the community that we are proud to be a part of.

‘Bookings for holiday properties on Arran contributed an estimated £1.63 million in to Scotland’s tourism economy this year, thanks to the 7,000 holidaymakers that choose to visit us and spend in our local shops, bars and restaurants.

‘It’s encouraging to see bookings for 2019 breaks have already got off to a flying start and we look forward to working together with our partners, property owners and wider network across the island to deliver even more memorable holidays and rewarding experiences during the year ahead.’

The Arran Team is located at The Douglas Centre in Brodick. Jane and the team look forward to meeting anyone considering a holiday let for 2019, as well as anyone considering local partnership opportunities. The team can also be reached on 01770 303 113.

Jane Mack of The Arran Team. NO_B52team01