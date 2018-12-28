Sheila helps tourism youngsters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Auchenharvie Academy students were the beneficiaries of years of experience and insight into Arran’s tourism industry when VisitArran visited the organisation as part of their National 4/5 Travel and Tourism course.

Sending out a plea for people within the industry to Developing the Young Workforce Ayrshire, an organisation supported by the Scottish Government, Sheila Gilmore, executive director of VisitArran volunteered her afternoon to assist pupils with their mandatory Travel and Tourism in Scotland unit of the course.

Sheila started the lesson with a group quiz, testing what the class knew already about Arran before giving a detailed presentation about her particular role, tourism on the island and the concept of destination management. Sheila brought an array of resources for the class to keep and refer to in coming months when they have to plan a holiday in Scotland for two foreign visitors.

Sheila said: ‘I would recommend any business to think about coming in and talking to our young people….because if we don’t engage with young people now, we can’t complain when they don’t get involved later.’

Class teacher, Stuart Sheriffs added: ‘It was really beneficial having Sheila in today as it really contextualised the learning we are currently doing in class. By having someone in from the industry it makes the unit real and students can engage more positively and have a better interaction with it.’

VisitArran, who promote tourism on Arran, is a destination management organisation which, with local knowledge, expertise and resources, helps to implement events, activities, local educational opportunities and program logistics. In partnership with the Arran Trust they work with businesses and community groups to improve sustainable practices, promote tourism, conservation and to safeguard the future of Arran.

Sheila Gilmore presents pupils at Auchenharvie Academy with an insight into tourism gleamed from experience gained from the tourism industry on Arran and from VisitArran. No_B52tourism01

Sheila explains the concept of destination management to Travel and Tourism students. No_B52tourism02