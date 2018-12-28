Hector is top young naturalist

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Young Naturalist Club recently held their Christmas party in the ranger centre at Brodick Country Park.

This year Hector MacArthur was awarded the Young Naturalist of the Year cup. He has shown great enthusiasm for and knowledge of our natural world. Sophie Smyth and Finn Popplewell were runners-up.

The club meets on the second Saturday ever month and any 6 to 11-year-old can gone along. They do outside activities to encourage kids to experience our natural world and find out more about different topics. The next meeting is Saturday January 12 when they will be having a winter warmer event in the Bronze Age roundhouse.

Hector McNicol left with his cup with the runners-up and members of the Young Naturalist Club at their Christmas party. NO_B51nature01