Ayr Racecourse chosen as one of The Series hosts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ayr Racecourse is set to be one of eight top racecourses handpicked to host a £5 million team competition which will be bring Formula 1 style razzamataz to the Sport of Kings.

Named The Series and run by Championship Horse Racing the format will comprise 48 races across the eight tracks in which teams comprising 30 horses, four jockeys and a racing manager contest races worth £100,000 each.

It is a huge feather in the cap for the Craigie course which was chosen along with Epsom, Leopardstown, Goodwood, Haydock, Newbury, Newmarket and Sandown.

The proposed races are likely to take place on Thursday evenings between July 25 and September 12 and The Series could also be shown on ITV 4.

Blue chip companies are expected to be announced as sponsors of each team who will be awarded points depending on where their horse finishes in each race.

Ayr is Scotland’s only Grade 1 track and now The Series race night will slot in between the course’s two jewels in the crown – the Coral Scottish Grand National and the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup Festival.

Crowned Sports Venue of the Year at the 2018 Scottish Hospitality awards Ayr is also one of only six Large Racecourses to be awarded a Gold standard by the Racehorse Owners Association.

Jeremy Wray, Chief Executive of CHR, said: ‘Agreeing the likely racecourse schedule is a key milestone for CHR. Over the next few months we’ll be announcing the teams and the media partners who will broadcast The Series across the world.

‘We’re delighted that The Series is due to take place at such a prestigious course as Ayr and that Scotland is one the three countries we debut in. They are great locations and have superb facilities for summer evening racing that promises fans something they’ve never experienced before. Fans will be encouraged to engage with the teams and our aim is to help tell the stories about the tens of thousands of people involved in the sport.’