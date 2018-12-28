A look back at a big year of sport

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran enjoyed a big year of sport in 2018 and here we look back at just some of the achievements of the first six months.

Sporting heroes young and old made their mark in sports from triathlon to hockey, rowing, bowls – the list goes on and it was good to see a reformed Isle of Arran Rugby Club back on the pitch, even if it was for one day only.

Part one: January to June

JANUARY – Joining students from all over Scotland, Nastassja Alberti and Patryk Gwizdowski both of Whiting Bay received their black belt grading after a rigorous assessment at Dalkeith. No_B01tae01

JANUARY – All island clubs were represented at the traditional Boxing Day bowling at Shiskine Bowling Club which ten hardy bowlers attended. No_B01bowlers01

FEBRUARY – Young sports leaders on Arran were finalists for the North Ayrshire Provost’s Civic Pride Awards. NO_B06award01

FEBRUARY – Wullie Stevenson of Whiting Bay was been selected to represent Arran and Kintyre in the Scottish National Sheep Dog Trials in Kintyre. Pictured here are Wullie and maid before the final. 01_B08dog01

MARCH – In their first outing of the season 16 members of the Arran Junior Triathlon Club excelled themselves by earning numerous podium finishes at the aquathlon at the Allander Leisure Centre in Bearsden. No_B12AJTC04

MARCH – The Arran Ladies Hockey Club ended their season on a high note with a hard fought victory against Glasgow High Kelvinside Ladies 3s led by captain Annie Watts and vice captain Lorraine ‘Hurricane’ Hewie. No-B13hockey01

APRIL – The reformed Isle of Arran Rugby Club pose for a team photograph prior to kick-off at the annual rugby festival held at the Ormidale Park. 01_B14rugby01

APRIL – A total of 81 runners set off at the start of the Ormidale 10k run with 23 local runners taking part in the challenge which is now in its 30th year. 01_B17ormidale01

MAY – Jim Henderson presents Ross Trail with the Arran Golfers Association Handicap Shield and runner up Rory Currie with the Match Play trophy. No_B19golf01

MAY – Willie Anderson of Arran Haulage presents the winning trophy to Brodick captain Matthew Dobson. 01_B20footy10

JUNE – Ayrshire Schools Orienteering Championship medal winners, l to r, Louis Urquart-Dixon, Oscar Inglis, Myles Lindsay-Smith, Charlie Bonner, Rosie McNamara, Ruaridh Lindsay-Smith and Megan McCartney. No_B22ayrshireorient04

JUNE – The Arran Junior Triathletes pose for a group picture at their home event, the Island-2-Island Triathlon. Photo: Liam Nelson and David Hogg. No_B23triath06-1024×607

JUNE – Arran Coastal Rowing Club hosted their second regatta at Lamlash attended by 170 rowers from across Scotland. No_B23ACRC03-1024×592