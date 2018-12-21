Santas go dashing through the streets

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 27 heading: Runners enjoy some festive fun

More than 20 runners and their supporters took to the streets of Brodick on Sunday for the traditional Santa Dash.

Wearing their Santa suits and other colourful costumes they completed a 5km circuit of the village being cheered on by well wishes passing by and the sounding of car horns. After the dreadful weather on Saturday they were forunately to get a bright dry day.

While billed as a fun event prizes were handed out at the end of the run with 1st overall and 1st male, George Doubleday. 2nd overall and 1st female, Julia Harrison. Nearest to time, 1st male George Doubleday, 1st female Sue Francis. Most improved runner, Julie Cannon. Best dressed Julie Mcghee and Patrick Scott.

Afterwards the runners retired to the Brodick Golf Club for a couple of orange juices and a fun quiz staged by Bill.

The event was organised jointly this year by the Brodick Arran Pace Makers group and the Whiting Bay jogscotland group who both meet weekly in their respective villages and restart again in January. A beginners group has also started in Brodick on a Tuesday. See group facebook pages for details.

Photos by Colin Smeeton

The runners and marshalls ahead of the start of the race. 01_B51dash01

Gordon McInnes explains the route to the runners. 01_B51dash02

And they’re off .. the first group of runners start the dash. 01_B51dash03

Fastest male and female, George Doubleday and Julia Harrison burn up the pavement. 01_B51dash04

Amanda Hogge and Julie Mcgee lead from the front. 01_B51dash05

Chris Hogge shows his fun side before the start of the run. 01_B51dash07

Goatfell in hidden behind the clouds as the runners pound Brodick promenade. 01_B51dash10

Richard Prestage is all smiles on the course. 01_B51dash11

Patrick Scott shows of his best dressed costume. 01_B51dash12

Carole Brown make her way along Brodick shorefront. 01_B51dash13

Santa (Hugh Boag) finally loses his beard as the group head to the Auchrannie. 01_B51dash. Photo Dr David Hogg

Dougie McInnes is encouraged across the finish line with some of the other runners. Photo Dr David Hogg 01_B51dash16

Sue Francis crosses the line with partner Bill Yale, who was a marshal and quizmaster. 01_B51dash17