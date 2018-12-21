Festive fun at Messy Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This month’s Messy Church gathering at Lamlash Church was festive themed with activities and crafts all centred around Christmas fun.

The Messy Church meetings which takes place on the second Thursday of every month are activity filled afternoons for Early Years to Primary 7 children hosted by the church.

Aimed specifically for the age group, Messy Church involves storytelling, singing, games, crafts, delicious food and a puppet show known as the Funzles.

At last Thursday’s meeting children learned of the story of the Three Wise Men from the Funzles before getting their hands messy with crafting. Making Christmas wreaths, decorated spoons, angels and baubles and crowns, the children decorated their creations before placing them on a Christmas tree.

The Funzles tell the story of the three wise men through story and song. 01_B51messy01

Children and parents gather in the nave for the puppet show. 01_B51messy02

Parents and volunteers help the children with their decorations. 01_B51messy03

Crafting fun, children decorate their angels and Christmas decorations. 01_B51messy04