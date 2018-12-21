Arran Mountain Festival booking lines are open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year,’ as the song goes, but the clock is ticking, and the pressure is on. So, when you’re scratching your head trying to come up with Christmas gift ideas that are original, different and won’t break the budget, what do you do?

Don’t worry, by careful planning the Arran Mountain Festival organisers are there to ease your Christmas woes. Visit the Arran Mountain Festival website from today (Friday) and book a place on one of their guided mountain walks during the May 2019 festival programme.

The Arran Mountain Festival is Scotland’s premier hill walking and mountaineering festival. Taking place between May 17 and 20 next year, the weekend is crammed full of mountain adventure. With 21 walks ranging from easy to the extreme, there is something for everyone, whether you are an adventurous thrill seeker or are looking for an introductory hill walking experience, their programme covers guided walks, ridge scrambles and unique night time hikes.

And with prices ranging from £16 to £55,what’s not to like, everyone loves a Christmas bargain. In recent years the bookings have been selling like mince pies as soon as the lines are open, so it is recommend that you get in quick to avoid disappointment. Small groups-big walks-huge fun!

The Arran Mountain Festival committee wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and they look forward to seeing you on the hills in May.

Walkers enjoy a lunch break with outstanding views during last year’s Arran Mountain Festival. B27AMF01No