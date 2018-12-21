A real showcase of Christmas talent

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Photographs by Dr David Hogg

Pupils at Arran High School promised an evening of outstanding talent in the performing arts and they did not disappoint at their Christmas Showcase concert last Thursday night in the community theatre.

A huge variety of musical talent was showcased along with festive favourites groups such as a the S1 Singers and the well-established AHS Concert Band who played alongside the amazing Lamlash Primary School Wind Band.

Also for the first time new pipers, who have recently taken up the instrument at the high school, performed with the young members of the Arran Pipe Band.

Here are just some of the highlights.

Lamlash Primary School Wind Band prepare for the curtain opening. NO_B51concert02

Two young wind band members. NO_B51concert03

One wood band member is all smiles. NO_B51concert04

Striking a tune on the saxaphone. NO_B51concert05

A tune for some of the older bagpipers. NO_B51concert07

The choir in fine harmony. NO_B51concert08

Charlotte McKillop on the clarsash NO_B51concert09

A range of sounds on the xylophone. NO_B51concert10

A young bagpipe player. NO_B51concert11

The new bagpipe players join in young members of Arran Pipe Band. NO_B51concert12

A turkey was the central theme of a sketch. NO_B51concert13

Keira Willis and Greta Litton are in fine voice. NO_B51concert14

A stagefull of fiddlers. NO_B51concert15

The assembled cast on stage for the finale. NO_B51concert16

The cast in the finale dance routine. NO_B51concert17

The cast take a well deserved bow. NO_B51concert18