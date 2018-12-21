A real showcase of Christmas talent
Photographs by Dr David Hogg
Pupils at Arran High School promised an evening of outstanding talent in the performing arts and they did not disappoint at their Christmas Showcase concert last Thursday night in the community theatre.
A huge variety of musical talent was showcased along with festive favourites groups such as a the S1 Singers and the well-established AHS Concert Band who played alongside the amazing Lamlash Primary School Wind Band.
Also for the first time new pipers, who have recently taken up the instrument at the high school, performed with the young members of the Arran Pipe Band.
Here are just some of the highlights.
Lamlash Primary School Wind Band prepare for the curtain opening. NO_B51concert02
Two young wind band members. NO_B51concert03
One wood band member is all smiles. NO_B51concert04
Striking a tune on the saxaphone. NO_B51concert05
A tune for some of the older bagpipers. NO_B51concert07
The choir in fine harmony. NO_B51concert08
Charlotte McKillop on the clarsash NO_B51concert09
A range of sounds on the xylophone. NO_B51concert10
A young bagpipe player. NO_B51concert11
The new bagpipe players join in young members of Arran Pipe Band. NO_B51concert12
A turkey was the central theme of a sketch. NO_B51concert13
Keira Willis and Greta Litton are in fine voice. NO_B51concert14
A stagefull of fiddlers. NO_B51concert15
The assembled cast on stage for the finale. NO_B51concert16
The cast in the finale dance routine. NO_B51concert17
The cast take a well deserved bow. NO_B51concert18