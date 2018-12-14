We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The second Corrie winter foodfest will take place today (Saturday) in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall.

There will be a host of island food and stalls selling hot and cold food to eat-in or takeaway, as well as live music and festive cheer including gluwein and mulled cider and a tipple or two of Arran gin. There will also be ceramics and other crafts to buy.

At the first event in October organisers tried to reduce waste by using vegware containers and providing cutlery. This time we are trying to reduce waste even further by using proper crockery and drinking vessels.

They want to say a huge thanks to ArCaS and Arran Eco Savvy whose charity shops they have raided to buy plates, bowls, mugs and cutlery.

The fun starts at 12 noon and if the previous event is anything to go by it’s probably best to get there early.