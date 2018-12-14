Von Trapp family treat
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Maria meets captain Georg von Trapp and his children who gather with military precision in a scene from The Sound of Music which has been wowing audiences in Lamlash. See centre spread for a full report and more pictures. 01_B50SOM04