Let 2018 winners inspire civic pride nominations

Preparations are now well under way for the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards 2019, but there’s still plenty of time to nominate your community heroes.

Designed to acknowledge those committed community groups and individuals who are working hard to make improvements to the lives of others, the event – now in its ninth year – has raised more than £155,000 for local charities, with proceeds this year again going to the Ayrshire Hospice and Cash for Kids.

The festive period is now upon us – a time when many of us take the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past year.

So, with that in mind, and to give you some inspiration throughout the nominations process, this week we’re taking a look back at some of 2018’s winners.

They included Arran High School students Megan McNicol and Ellie Wood, who picked up the top award, nominated by Provost Ian Clarkson himself, at the awards last year for their work as Acitive Schools young leaders.

Provost Clarkson said: ‘The Civic Pride Awards enable us to say a huge thank you and well done to those people who make a real difference in their communities through their selflessness, commitment and dedication.

‘It is a real honour and privilege for me to host this fantastic event recognising the amazing work and achievements of the people of North Ayrshire.

‘By nominating your local heroes, you are ensuring that those people who work so hard and devote so much of their time for the benefit of others receive the acclaim they deserve.’

With five categories to choose from – community group award, citizen of the year and young citizen of the year, arts and culture award and sports award – you can nominate now by visiting www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/provostscivicprideawards

A specially selected judging panel will draw up a shortlist of nominees before the winners are announced at a glittering charity dinner at the Portal in Irvine on Friday March 15.

Local businesses and organisations who wish to book a table or donate a prize for the raffle – or lend their support in any other way – should contact the council’s corporate communications team on 01294 324137.