Crowds flock to Corrie Christmas craft fair

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Corrie Christmas Craft Fair enjoyed a huge amount of support from visitors to the Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on Saturday.

Exhibitors, who filled the hall and the smaller side annexes, enjoyed a steady stream of visitors who took advantage of picking up a few handmade Christmas bargains and enjoyed some of the large selection of tempting and tasty treats on offer.

In addition to a large Christmas hamper raffle, visitors snapped up Christmas cards, jewellery, home baking, hand knitted garments, artworks, jams and preserves and tried their hand at winning prizes on a popular tombola stall.

While some of the items were festive themed, the bulk of the items for sale were handcrafted and carried an Arran theme and made for excellent Christmas gifts. A new venture by Morag Munro of Sannox Designs included Arran calendars and Arran Christmas cards along with Arran inspired jewellery, key rings and candles.

Joining Morag in hosting a stall, Gordon Davidson hosted a stall selling goods in support of his latest venture, Outlook, which supports art projects around the world, including Nepal. The Scottish SPCA also hosted a small stall in support of animal welfare in Scotland.

After picking up a selection of bargains, visitors could enjoy a refreshing cup of tea or coffee, washed down with a generous choice of bakes, loaves, breads, cakes and biscuits, all while watching the shoppers browse the stalls.

A steady stream of visitors browse the wares on sale at the Corrie Christmas Craft fair. 01_B50corrie01

VVisitors are invited to select a lucky card to be a winner at the popular tombola stall. 01_B50corrie02

Tempting treats to take home, this stall offered jams, preserves and baked loaves. 01_B50corrie03

Visitors browse an assortment of hand-cut artworks made by Karen Bell of Karebell Designs. 01_B50corrie04

Janet Inglis and Elma Stevenson enjoy a good natured laugh with visitors while manning the cake stall. 01_B50corrie05

Morag Munro of Sannox Designs with a large choice of Arran inspired gifts. 01_B50corrie06

Gordon Davidson talks to an interested visitor about his new art venture. 01_B50corrie07