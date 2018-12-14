Arran picture house to be modelled on The Tower

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s new cinema will be modelled on a similar community venue in Helensburgh.

As revealed earlier this month in the Banner, it is to be housed in the former Brodick ferry ticket office and could be open by next Easter.

Now it has emerged that the man behind the plan, Brian Keating, already runs The Tower Digital Arts Centre in a converted church in Helensburgh known as the Clock Tower.

It is run by a local arts charity and is managed by volunteers who are dedicated to delivering arts and digital skills through performance, learning and development in the heart of the community. It also hosts live concerts, dance, opera, theatre, conferences and festivals as well as screening live events and the latest films in the two auditoriums.

Now he plans to repeat the model in Brodick and has lodged planning permission to convert the former ticket office into two 55-seater big-screen cinemas. And he told the Banner this week that he is in discussion with the architects to make one of the venues flexible to be able to host live events.

As well as the latest films, he also plans to host cinema events with live streaming of opera, ballet and stage musicals from across the globe.

He said: ‘I know Arran well and have been there often with my four children. In Helensburgh, the Tower has been a factor in attracting people to live in the town. There can be a cultural isolation in places like Arran, which may not be the most important thing, but which is part of life.

‘We have been in discussion with Screen Machine, who have been very supportive and have told us they believe Arran can support a full-time cinema.’

The facility is expected to be open six days a week and will employ around 12 full- and part-time staff. A tender for the conversion work has just gone out and Mr Keating says he hopes the work will go to an island firm.

He said that while an Easter opening was an ambitious timetable, he hoped it could be achieved, but said it very much depended on the progress of the planning application.

Mr Keating is also the chairman of VisitHelensburgh, the CEO of Community News TV, chairman and CEO of URTV Ltd, a broadband TV software development company, and co-founder of The Ayrshire Golf Compamy, developing a new links golf resort at Irvine Bay.

Owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd have agreed to lease the building to the new firm behind the cinema plan, saying it will give real community benefits.

The Tower Centre in Helensburgh. NO_B50cinema01

A drawing of how the new cinema will look. NO_B50cinema02