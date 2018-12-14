Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 50

Saturday 12th September 1998

Divided they stand

The AGM of the Tourist Board will take place at the Hospitality Inn, Irvine next Friday. This could be the scene of a showdown or it could be that proceedings take place in a haze of complex wording that will obscure to many what is actually happening. Whichever, it should see the coming to a head of what has been a long standing and increasingly acrimonious dispute between some members and paid officials. In the papers for the AGM are no fewer than 13 motions, many of which require much cross referencing for a simple soul to understand. Advice from the Arran Tourism Council and some from three former Arran directors curiously is not the same. The conflicting advice especially relates to motion 10 and 11, the motion of no confidence in the interim chief executive and invites him to stand down or be sacked. It is proposed by Geoffrey Botterill and seconded by Jeanie Boyd. Whatever the outcome of the motions, next Friday will have implications for tourism on Arran.

Sannox sabotage

Joe Perkins of Sannox inspected one of his most prized Chinese rhododendrons only to find that it had sadly been the victim of sabotage or vandalism. He went on holiday for five weeks and when he returned the beautiful tree was bent over in a poorly manner. Closer inspection revealed that the trunk had been neatly sawn three quarters of the way through, perhaps with the intention that the wind would do the rest but get all of the blame. He reported it to the police who looked at it but were unable to do anything. It had been suggested that marauding deer might be at fault but, as Joe points out, deer have not yet mastered the art of using a saw.

Sand saga

Strong feelings over quarrying of sand remain. While those objecting to the extension of Sannox quarry await a site meeting, operator Iain Thomson is anxious that he may not be able to continue quarrying. On Wednesday he said that the gates at both sand quarries on Arran had been locked. However later that day, while there were locks on the Sannox quarry, the other at Ivy cottage was still open. On Thursday much lorry activity was reported at Sannox, the very activity that neighbours fear will increase if the quarry is extended. Charles Fforde was not available for comment but Iain Thomson took the view that, as the landowner, he may have locked them because neither quarry has any longer got a valid planning permission, and that he could be liable to enforcement. On Friday lorries continued up and down Sannox so the situation remains confused with the landowner, the operator and the near neighbours all working to different agendas.