Primary children dance to a Scottish tune

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Pupils from all of Arran’s seven primary schools took part the annual Scottish Dance Festival at Whiting Bay Hall last week attended by their families.

Now in its 20th year, the festival, which is also known as the Day of Dance, is a celebration of Scottish dancing where pupils learn the dance steps and enjoy an afternoon of active fun with their friends.

Owing to the cancellation of ferries because of the stormy conditions, accordionist Ian Muir was unable to attend, however teachers improvised with recorded music and the children still enjoyed themselves immensely. Piper Rory Currie provided some live music and the accompaniment for the standard bearers parade.

Liz Kennedy was, as usual, the master of ceremonies and took the children through a number of jigs, Strathspeys and reels including the Gay Gordons, The White Rabbit and The Flying Scotsman and The Old Man of Storr.

Organisers thanked Active Sports Coordinator Andrew Brisco and all of the teachers and pupils and parents who had put so much effort into teaching and learning the dance steps and for contributing to an enjoyable afternoon of dancing.

Children form a long line in preparation for a dance. 01_B49dance01

Children of all ages take part in the day of dance. 01_B49dance02

Dancers eagerly await their turn to play their part in the dance. 01_B49dance03

Brodick Primary School’s Mandarin teacher enjoys learning the Scottish dances. 01_B49dance04

Pupils learn some of the routines by watching their friends. 01_B49dance05

Participants jump with delight at hearing their favourite dance is coming up. 01_B49dance06

Polite smiling and eye contact plays a large part in some of the more formal dances. 01_B49dance07

Children form an arch during The Dashing White Sergeant. 01_B49dance08

Whiting Bay Hall is filled with pupils, teachers and parents during the day of dance. 01_B49dance09