Lamlash SWI meetings round-up

With the September meeting of the Lamlash SWI taking longer than usual owing to an extended business meeting and the presentation of show trophies, a dinner provided additional time for members to catch up on relevant news since their last meeting during their outing to Dumfries House.

October saw the group transported to the very familiar sight of Ailsa Craig with David Napier, previously of Girvan, as their entertaining and informative guide. Very few members have actually been there but David brought the island’s story alive with anecdotes, reminiscences and a captivating video of life there in the times of the resident granite workers and the many visitors they catered for when they were joined by their families in summer.

In the accompanying video they learned of a Kingscross-born lighthouse keeper who was manning the lighthouse when the video was shot. Sadly notice of Sandy McConnell’s death appeared in the Banner just a couple of weeks later.

In November SWI members’ thoughts were directed towards Christmas with Charlotte Karsemeijer of Charlotte’s Flowers of Whiting Bay visiting the group with a great array of fresh flowers and foliage to discuss the creation of a variety of Christmas displays. She also encouraged them to plan ahead with many examples of flowers that could be dried for winter use and which seed heads could be further enhanced by spraying.

After dinner attendees returned home full of inspirational ideas and useful tips about wreaths and grasses to grow for flower arranging.

A spokeswoman from the Lamlash SWI said: ‘Thanks again to David and Charlotte and all who have helped to make the new session of the Rural so enjoyable.’

