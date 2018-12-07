Hockey ladies hit by player shortages

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Ladies hockey team who were scheduled to play two games last weekend, one at home and one away, played neither game owing to being unable to field a team to compete on Saturday, as did their rivals who also had to concede the Sunday game due to insufficient numbers.

Owing to these circumstances the team has remained in the same position in the West District League, gaining no points or goals for conceding the game to Glasgow University 4s on Saturday but gaining three points and five goals from Stepps 2s conceding the following day.

The inability to gain additional points in the league has been particularly disappointing for many of the players as the variance in second, third and fourth place is differentiated by only a single point. With results still to be submitted, Arran is currently in third spot with 16 points, having played eight games, winning five, drawing one, and losing two.

A spokeswoman from the club said: ‘ A very frustrating weekend but these things do happen. We are all looking forward to getting back to playing hockey in the new year.’

The Arran Ladies will now take a break over the festive period and matches will resume on Saturday January 12 against Stepps 2s. Their next outing will be a social one where the team will get together tomorrow (Saturday) to enjoy their annual club Christmas dinner and dancing at the Ormidale Hotel.