Congregation join the choir in uplifting carol service

The uplifting and choral sounds of local singing groups and the congregation filled the nave of the Brodick Church earlier this week when the John Dick carol concert took place in a new venue.

Having taken place in Lamlash Church for over 30 years and at-risk of being cancelled altogether this year owing to a number of circumstances, organisers Andrew Walsh, Susan Dobson and Katy Penn rapidly arranged a plan to ensure that the concert continued, albeit in a new venue.

Continuing the tradition, Arran Brass and local string group Arco provided the music while singing groups Vivace, Ain’t Misbehavin’ and the Arran Singers provided rousing performances and added their voices to the multitude of hymns and carols that the congregation sung.

After a short welcome by Rev Angus Adamson traditional carols, including Once in Royal David’s City, O Come, O Come Emmanuel and O Little Town of Bethlehem and While Shepherds Watched their Flocks, were sung by the congregation, interspersed by bible readings and performances by the singing groups.

The new venue lent itself to projecting the singers voices admirably and the melodic harmonies reverberated through the building, creating a moving and uplifting service.

At the end of the evening a collection was taken – with all proceeds going towards cancer charity CLIC Sargent – before the final benediction marked another successful and thoroughly enjoyable island carol service.