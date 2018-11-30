Thought for the week – week 48

Thought for the week

‘You have heard that it was said, “Love your neighbour and hate your enemy”. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,  that you may be children of your Father in heaven.’ Matthew 5:43