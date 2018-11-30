Santa’s Sparkle spectacular is a real treat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Santa’s Sparkle really went with a fizz and a bang this year as the Lamlash festival launched Christmas on Arran last Saturday.

It was the second time it had been organised by a group of community volunteers and it must be one of the biggest and best yet.

A move indoors to the high school meant their could be no repeat of last year’s dreadful weather to try and spoil the day, but in the end the day was bright and dry – but a lot warmer for the stallholders.

The day began with Santa and his entourage making their way from the pier to the school. Once there he made his way to his grotto to here what the children wanted for Christmas – and there was a long queue to see Santa all day.

For the children there was also face painting, drawing, pass the parcel, book readings and other games to keep them entertained. While for adults there were craft stalls galore in both the canteen and the main hall who did a roaring trade. The charity and food and drink stalls also had a busy day and the was a lot of interest in the huge raffle.

There was also entertainment throughout the day on the stage of the community theatre from Druma Daiko, the soul choir, young fiddlers and Biff Simpson – to name just a few

As well as raising money to stage next year’s sparkle the event also supported the Arran High youngsters raising money for their Tanzania Expedition next year, with 50 per cent of the programme sales and the raffle of a ball signed by the Scotland rugby squad going to them.

The day was rounded off in fine style with a first torchlit procession from the school to the community Christmas tree, lit by Lamlash Heather Queen Keira Willis, before a spectacular firework display.

Quite an end to a very special community day.

Santa makes his way from the pier to the high school. 01_B48santa01

Angie Barrie had her sparkly shoes on at her Arran Dreams stall. 01_B48santa04

Councillor Timothy Billings selling torches for the parade. 01_B48santa07

Visitor Rowan Gallagher from Glasgow gets her face painted. 01_B48santa08

Children draw Christmas pictures. 01_B48santa 09

Izzy Brand and Katie Fleming meet Santa in his grotto 01_B48santa10

Three-year-old Robyn and festive mum Bobbi Mulholland meet Santa. 01_B48santa11

The long queue for Santa’s grotto 01_B48santa12

Druma Daiko perform on the community theatre stage. 01_B48santa13

A packed community theatre watch one of the stage acts while others browse the stalls. 01_B48santa14

The raffle stall does a roaring trade. 01_B48santa15

A photo from on high showing how busy the Sparke was. 01_B48santa19

Tommy Dutton from Lamlash dressed as a medieval knight. 01_B48santa20

The torchlit procession snakes its way to the Christmas tree. 01_B48santa22

The torchlights gather round the Christmas tree. 01_B48santa23

Bay Queen Keira Willis at the Christmas tree she lit. 01_B48santa24