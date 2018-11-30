Daisy leads rugby Scots to victory

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Rugby fan Daisy Earle’s dream came true last weekend when she led out the Scotland international team at Murrayfield for their game against Argentina.

And if that was not exciting enough, Daisy exited the tunnel first holding the hand of captain and eventual man of the match, Greig Laidlaw.

Nine year old Daisy was greeted by the roar of 67,144 fans in the huge Edinburgh stadium who attended the final Autumn International Series match last Saturday and which Scotland narrowly won 14-9.

Daisy who lives in Sliddery had her name drawn out of a hat to be a mascot which meant that she would escort a player onto the field, join the team in singing the national anthem on the pitch and be given the opportunity to meet many of the players.

In addition to this she received a full Scotland strip, scarf, signed ball and signed programme and she got to see the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a particular highlight since her dad Andrew is a piper, and fittingly her mum Jennifer a kiltmaker.

Daisy said: ‘I was very nervous running onto the field but it was the best day ever!’

Daisy Earle and Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw and team mates in a screen grab from the TV broadcast. No_B48rugby01

Nine year old Daisy Earle with her Scotland scarf which she received at Murrayfield Stadium. No_B48rugby02

Daisy joins players on the pitch to sing the national anthem. No_B48rugby03

Meeting her heroes, Daisy gets a selfie with Scotland international and Glasgow Warriors player George Horne. No_B48rugby04