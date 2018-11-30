Co-op customers raise £40,000 for community

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two community groups on Arran have received cheques totalling more than £40,000 from the Co-op.

Customers at the three Co-ops on the island have raised the money themselves by buying Co-op own brand products which sees 1 per cent go to local causes.

The groups which have benefited are the Arran Mountain Rescue Team, who have received a splendid £21,810.44, with Feis Arainn picking up £19,881.10, which will put them on a solid financial footing.

They received their cheques at a special celebration day held at the Big Co in Brodick last Saturday where manager Liz McLean revealed that the shop is one of the top performing Co-ops in the country in raising cash for the community.

Liz said: ‘I know customers who have switched from brand names to Co-op own brand products so they can support the community. It is great that we can support these groups in this way and we are delighted to hand over two such large cheques to these well deserving causes.’

Community member pioneer Mark Harwood said the Co-op was especially pleased to support the Feis, which can now fund the attendance of young people for years to come and pay for transport to competitions on the mainland. The AMRT will use the funds to build cover for two more vehicles, which in turn will help them to cope with increasing demand for their services. They also have several new members who require to be kitted out.

The Feis joined in the celebration day with performances by a group of their young fiddle players and the AMRT brought along their rescue vehicle. Mark provide some of the warm-up entertainment and there was big prize draw on the day for customers.

Sidebar

Headline: Cash for Cats Protection work

In another donation handed over on Saturday the Arran branch of Cats Protection received a welcome sum of £368 which was raised by the Brodick Co-op staff running a raffle to help a community charity.

Branch co-ordinator Linda Hartley said: ‘We are thrilled and so thankful. This will enable us to continue the work we do through our Snip ‘n’ Chip campaign, helping Arran cat owners to get their cats neutered and microchipped as well as our work of neutering feral and farm cats.

‘Our vet bill in September was £351 so this is just fabulous! Thank you to everyone who bought tickets you have made a difference and we are very grateful for your support.

‘We hope also that people will become a Co-op member and make us their choice for the 1 per cent donation for this next year. Our ability to do the work relies on us having a vehicle to transport cats to and from the vets and onto new homes,’ she added.

Maggie Frame from Feis Arainn with cheque and the the young fiddlers who played in the Co-op. 01_B48coop01

Co-op manager Liz McLean takes a seat in the mountain rescue vehicle as the team pose with the cheque. 01_B48coop02

The young fiddlers perform in the Co-op. 01_B48coop04

Customers snap up prize draw tickets. 01_B48coop05

Linda Hartley from Cats Protection gets her donation from the Co-op’s Carol Harwood and Liz McLean. 01_B48cat01