Celebrating St Andrew’s Day with kindness

This St Andrew’s Day (Friday) the Scottish government are encouraging us all to do something kind and make someone’s day.

On Arran the #MakeSomeonesDay campaign has been taken up by the Glen Estate Lunch Club in Brodick who are asking businesses on the island if they can spare a chef for one day to prepare and cook a two course meal. The club are also always on the lookout for volunteers.

However, simply checking on an elderly neighbour or doing the shopping for a poorly friend – any act of kindness is being encouraged today.

Ben Macpherson, minister for Europe, migration and international development, said: ‘This year we can all show the best of what it means to be Scottish by each of us doing something small to #MakeSomeonesDay. If each of us does something kind for someone else, together we can make a big, positive impact for the benefit of the whole of Scotland.’

If the lunch club can borrow your chef please contact Bobbi Mulholland at the Arran CVS on 600611.

Ben Macpherson at the launch of the nationwide campaign in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh. Photo Stewart Attwood NO_48andrew01