Arran Banner Golf – week 48

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday November 25, Winter Cup round two. A total of eight played on a beautiful but cold winter’s morning. Scoring was generally good with seven cards in the net 60s and one no return – he knows who he is! John Pennycott topped the list with a fine 62 and the CSS came down to 62. Magic twos Dougie Auld @4th. 1 John Pennycott 15, 62, 2 Wolfi Kroner 16, 64, 3 Jamie Macpherson 5, 65 ACB and lowest gross.

Monday November 26, WOBOT Sweep. A total of nine participated in the inaugural Whiting Bay WOBOT sweep played over Shiskine GC. Play was off SGU handicaps adjusted for the 12 hole layout at Shiskine and the golf was followed by a fine lunch in the Clubhouse Grill and Tearoom, which is to be highly recommended. All present thoroughly enjoyed themselves, so much so that a broad agreement was reached (unusual at any WOBOT function) to try and replicate the experience at Corrie GC in the near future. 1 David Blair 10, 27pts, 2 Wolfi Kroner 11, 26, 3 Andy Martin 8, 23.

Fixtures: Sunday December 2, AGA Winter League round two at Machrie Bay Golf Club.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday November 22, Yellow Medal. 1 Alan Smith 75-12=64. 2 Graeme Andrew 73-8=65. 3 Allan Colqhoun, 74-8=66.

Sunday November 25, Winter Stableford. 1 Alastair Crawford 36pts, 2 Lee Dutton 34pts BIH over John O’Sullivan. Magic twos Alastair Crawford @16th. Best scratch Ian Bremner 26pts to stableford.

Fixtures: Sunday December 2, AGA Winter League. Lamlash v Whiting Bay at Machrie. Thursday December 6, Yellow Medal at 11am.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday November 21, Wednesday Cup, eight played on a bitterly cold day. 1 Charles O’Neill 28pts, 2 Douglas Robertson 24pts.

Sunday November 25, Winter Cup Stableford, 14 played, NC. Brian Smith 14, 40pts, Bill Donaldson 16, 35pts ACB, Douglas Robertson 19, 35pts.

Fixture: Sunday December 2, Sweep, 9am and 12noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday November 24, 18 Hole Sweep. 1 A Smith 68-12= 56 and scratch, 2 D Logan 71-11=60. Magic twos A Smith.

Monday November 26, Winter Cup. 1 A Napier 65-10=55 and scratch, 2 R Burke 71-12=59. Magic twos L Hartley, J McGovern and A McDonald.

Fixtures: Saturday December 1, 18 hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 1pm. Monday December 3, Winter Cup, ballot at 12 noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday November 27, Winter Cup, 1 Phil Betley 75, 2 Ron Woods 78.

Fixtures: Saturday December 1, Lochranza Hotel Cup tee off 12noon. Tuesday December 4, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.